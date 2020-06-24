You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start higher

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 9:46 AM

rkhangseng_240620.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday on a positive note following a strong lead from Wall Street and Europe as data suggested the worst of the economic pain may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 per cent or 127.53 points to 25,034.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 per cent or 2.36 points to 2,972.98 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.14 per cent or 2.78 points to 1950.22.

AFP

