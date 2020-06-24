Hong Kong: Stocks start higher

Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday on a positive note following a strong lead from Wall Street and Europe as data suggested the worst of the economic pain may have passed.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday on a positive note following a strong lead from Wall Street and Europe as data suggested the worst of the economic pain may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 per cent or 127.53 points to 25,034.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 per cent or 2.36 points to 2,972.98 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.14 per cent or 2.78 points to 1950.22.

AFP