Hong Kong: Stocks start on upbeat note

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 9:40 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with gains on Tuesday following three days of losses, with investors taking their lead from a rally on Wall Street and cheered by improving Chinese factory data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 per cent or 166.96 points to 24,468.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 per cent or 3.59 points to 2,965.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.57 per cent or 11.06 points to 1,950.19.

AFP

