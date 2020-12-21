You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start slightly lower on Monday

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 9:51 AM

rk_hongkong-stock_211220.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday morning as investors gave a shrug to news that US lawmakers had agreed an economic stimulus package, with focus on soaring virus infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 per cent, or 75.98 points, to 26,422.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 3,394.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.53 points to 2,263.10.

AFP

