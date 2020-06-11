Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with losses

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-takers moved in following an extended rally.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 per cent, or 51.89 points, to 24,997.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.13 per cent, or 3.96 points, to 2,939.79, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.05 per cent, or 0.93 points to 1,875.87.

AFP