You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with losses

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 9:49 AM

AB_hangseng_110620.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-takers moved in following an extended rally.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-takers moved in following an extended rally.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 per cent, or 51.89 points, to 24,997.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.13 per cent, or 3.96 points, to 2,939.79, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.05 per cent, or 0.93 points to 1,875.87.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open after Fed announcement; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed that it will keep the benchmark...

Jun 11, 2020 09:41 AM
Banking & Finance

How to reduce credit card fraud

[NEW YORK] A few weeks ago, some creep tried to use my credit card number to buy stuff on Amazon — the second time...

Jun 11, 2020 09:28 AM
Transport

A booming airline business: shipping pigs to China in 747 jumbo jets

[MOSCOW] The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on commercial aviation, but Alexey Isaykin's cargo carrier has been fully...

Jun 11, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.76 ...

Jun 11, 2020 09:05 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yanlord, Wing Tai, Chip Eng Seng, World Class Global, IPC Corp

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.