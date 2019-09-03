You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with losses

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Hong Kong stocks slipped in opening trade on Tuesday as investors continued to fret over the China-US trade row after a report said the two sides were struggling to arrange fresh talks.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped in opening trade on Tuesday as investors continued to fret over the China-US trade row after a report said the two sides were struggling to arrange fresh talks.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.31 per cent, or 80.23 points, to 25,546.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.06 per cent, or 1.84 points, to 2,925.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.32 points to 1,615.24.

