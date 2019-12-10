Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot on Tuesday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street as investors grow nervous about looming US tariffs on Chinese goods and a lack of news on trade talks.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.44 per cent, or 115.74 points, to 26,378.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 per cent, or 5.54 points, to 2,908.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.23 per cent, or 3.85 points, to 1,636.66.

