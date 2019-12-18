Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday on front foot

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.37 per cent, or 103.03 points, to 27,946.74.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up soon after the open on Wednesday, extending the previous two days' rally, following another record close on Wall Street

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.37 per cent, or 103.03 points, to 27,946.74.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, inching down 0.95 points to 3,021.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.06 per cent, or 1.02 points, to 1,707.76.

AFP