You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday on front foot

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 9:45 AM

rk_Asianshares_181219.jpg
The Hang Seng index climbed 0.37 per cent, or 103.03 points, to 27,946.74.
PHOTO: AP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up soon after the open on Wednesday, extending the previous two days' rally, following another record close on Wall Street

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.37 per cent, or 103.03 points, to 27,946.74.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, inching down 0.95 points to 3,021.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.06 per cent, or 1.02 points, to 1,707.76.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:35 AM
Technology

Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook can determine where users are even if they opt out of having their whereabouts tracked, the...

Dec 18, 2019 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

Asian business sentiment bounces back, but caution abounds: poll

[SYDNEY] Confidence among Asian businesses rebounded sharply this quarter to hit an 18-month high with firms...

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly