Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with traders cheered by a report the US and China were in talks on resolving their trade row.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.35 per cent, or 101.40 points, to 28,684.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent, or 6.11 points, to 2,882.51 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.19 per cent, or 3.00 points, to 1,579.41.

