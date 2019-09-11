You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday with gains

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 9:56 AM

nz_hangseng_110977.jpg
Hong Kong shares rose in the first few minutes of Wednesday morning as traders were cheered by the broadly optimistic tone across regional markets as they bet on fresh easing measures from leading central banks.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 per cent, or 106.96 points, to 26,790.64.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.29 per cent, or 8.73 points, to 3,029.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.20 per cent, or 3.44 points, to 1,690.75.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

