Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday's session with small losses

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 9:51 AM

Hong Kong shares opened sightly lower on Wednesday morning following a healthy, four-day rally, though investors remain upbeat about the outlook for the China-US trade talks.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened sightly lower on Wednesday morning following a healthy, four-day rally, though investors remain upbeat about the outlook for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.17 per cent, or 47.07 points, to 27,636.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.48 points, to 2,992.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging up 0.62 points to 1,656.22.

