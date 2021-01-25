You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week on strong note

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 4:33 PM

file7bybjsaqxxhpwy5t73k (2).jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Monday following a two-day sell-off, as investors welcomed news that leaders had lifted a lockdown in a part of the city.

The Hang Seng jumped 2.41 per cent, or 711.16 points, to 30,159.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48 per cent, or 17.49 points, to 3,624.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.27 per cent, or 6.61 points, to 2,462.85.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 04:42 PM
Government & Economy

Japan likely to hit Covid-19 herd immunity in Oct, months after Olympics - researcher

[TOKYO] Japan is likely to achieve herd immunity to Covid-19 through mass inoculations only months after the planned...

Jan 25, 2021 04:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains across Asia.

Jan 25, 2021 04:14 PM
Garage

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

[HONG KONG] South-east Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings has picked banks for a potential US initial public...

Jan 25, 2021 03:49 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares post record closing high on chip boost, US stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday, driven up by chip giants, as investors hoped that a...

Jan 25, 2021 03:45 PM
Consumer

Philips Q4 core profit rises as robust pandemic-led demand continues

[AMSTERDAM] Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in fourth-quarter core...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Hot stock: CapitaLand shares sink 4.7% after profit warning; analysts remain positive 

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Brokers' take: Analysts raise SGX target price; see potential upside of 1.3-15.3%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for