Hong Kong: Stocks start week on strong note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Monday following a two-day sell-off, as investors welcomed news that leaders had lifted a lockdown in a part of the city.

The Hang Seng jumped 2.41 per cent, or 711.16 points, to 30,159.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48 per cent, or 17.49 points, to 3,624.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.27 per cent, or 6.61 points, to 2,462.85.

AFP