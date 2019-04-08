Hong Kong: Stocks start week with a gain

Hong Kong stocks resumed their upward march Monday as investors returned from a long weekend break to forecast-beating US jobs data that eased worries about the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 140.83 points, to close at 30,077.15. The index closed above 30,000 for the first time since June.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 3,244.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.55 per cent, or 9.82 points, down at 1,770.20.

