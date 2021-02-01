Hong Kong: Stocks start week with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday on bargain-buying following last week's rout, with data showing growth in China's economic activity lifting hopes the government will unveil fresh support measures.

The Hang Seng rose 2.15 per cent, or 609.15 points, to 28,892.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 22.21 points, to 3,505.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.17 per cent, or 27.35 points, to 2,362.39.

AFP