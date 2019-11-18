You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with gains

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 4:30 PM

AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent Monday, staging a rebound after losing around five per cent last week, with trade optimism trumping worries about violent protests in the city.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.35 per cent, or 354.43 points, to 26,681.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent, or 17.86 points, to 2,909.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.72 per cent, or 11.49 points, to 1,617.19.

AFP

