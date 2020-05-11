Hong Kong: Stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong stocks closed on a high Monday, extending last week's advance as countries begin to reopen their economies from lockdown, while death rates are also showing signs of slowing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.53 per cent, or 371.89 points, to 24,602.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.54 points to 2,894.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.24 per cent, or 4.43 points, to 1,804.74.

AFP