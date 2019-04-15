Hong Kong: Stocks start week with losses

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with losses as optimism over the corporate earnings season and China-US trade talks was overshadowed by a late sell-off.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with losses as optimism over the corporate earnings season and China-US trade talks was overshadowed by a late sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.33 per cent, or 99.04 points, to close at 29,810.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.34 per cent, or 10.84 points, to 3,177.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.84 per cent, or 14.61 points, to 1,723.91.

AFP