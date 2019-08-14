You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start with a rally

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 9:47 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares surged at the open on Wednesday as Donald Trump's decision to delay threatened tariffs on China and remove some goods lifted hopes for a breakthrough in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.70 per cent, or 429.80 points, to 25,711.10 at the open, a day after tumbling as protests that have jolted the city for more than two months fuelled uncertainty.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.97 per cent, or 27.23 points, to 2,824.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.30 per cent, or 19.46 points, to 1,518.09.

AFP

