Hong Kong: Stocks start with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 2 per cent at the open Thursday, building on a healthy rally this week, following a strong surge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.47 per cent or 614.77 points to 25,500.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.86 per cent or 28.14 points to 3,305.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.90 per cent or 20.33 points to 2,282.46.

AFP