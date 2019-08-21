You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start with fresh losses

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 9:48 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending the previous day's losses and tracking a negative lead from Wall Street as investors await news of developments in the China-US trade spat.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending the previous day's losses and tracking a negative lead from Wall Street as investors await news of developments in the China-US trade spat.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.27 per cent, or 71.00 points, to 26,160.54 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 per cent, or 4.53 points, to 2,875.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 per cent, or 3.40 points, to 1,570.72.

