Hong Kong: Stocks start with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning as virus fears continue to rattle investors and after an index of Chinese factory activity last month hit its lowest level on record.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.20 per cent, or 52.20 points, to 26,077.73.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 per cent, or 19.01 points, to 2,899.31 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.12 per cent, or 20.19 points, to 1,821.94.

AFP