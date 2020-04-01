You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start with losses

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 11:52 AM

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 per cent at the start of trade Wednesday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investor confidence continuing to be rattled by the coronavirus crisis.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 per cent at the start of trade Wednesday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investor confidence continuing to be rattled by the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1 per cent, or 237.58 points, to 23,365.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3 per cent, or 6.76 points, to 2,743.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.1 per cent, or 1.21 points, to 1,664.72.

