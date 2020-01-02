Hong Kong: Stocks start year with rally

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.25 per cent, or 353.77 points, to 28,543.52.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started the decade on a strong note, rallying more than one per cent Thursday after China's central bank unveiled fresh measures to boost lending and kickstart the economy.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.25 per cent, or 353.77 points, to 28,543.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.15 per cent, or 35.08 points, to 3,085.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.93 per cent, or 33.21 points, to 1,756.16.

AFP