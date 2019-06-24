You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks steady as investors await trade talks

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 5:03 PM

file758bd8gkzhy1nc4chgew.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong stocks ended roughly flat on Monday as investors pinned their hopes for any signs of thaw in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations at the G20 summit later this week.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent, to 28,513.00 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 per cent, to 10,952.94 points.

Investors are nervously awaiting an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week for any signs of a de-escalation in a trade war that is damaging the global economy and souring business confidence. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

China and the United States should be willing to make compromises in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday decided to call off a planned China speech, which also increased optimism ahead of trade talks. Pence had upset China with a fierce speech in October in which he laid out a litany of complaints ranging from state surveillance to human-rights abuses.

Still, most analysts doubt the two sides will come to any meaningful agreement as the tensions have extended beyond tariffs, particularly after Washington put Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with the company.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.19 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.13 per cent.

The yuan was quoted at 6.8831 per US dollar at 0814 GMT, 0.23 per cent weaker than the previous close of 6.8675.

The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings up 5.92 per cent, followed by ANTA Sports Products, gaining 4.43 per cent, and Dongfeng Motor Group, up by 2.73 per cent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Communications Construction, which was down 1.34 per cent, China Telecom Corp, which fell 1.3 per cent, and China Merchants Bank, down by 1.2%.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.4 per cent over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

file75wcakiio3m15ch7zdl2.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Union Gas assessing disruption to LPG supply after massive fire at supplier's Jurong facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening