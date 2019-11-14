You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks suffer fresh losses

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 4:35 PM

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.93 per cent, or 247.77 points, to 26,323.69.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one per cent Thursday, extending the week's sell-off as the city reeled from another day of protests that badly hit public transport and shuttered schools and some businesses.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.93 per cent, or 247.77 points, to 26,323.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 per cent, or 4.63 points, to 2,909.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.61 per cent, or 9.83 points, to 1,624.13.

AFP

