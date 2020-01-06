You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks suffer more losses on US-Iran fears

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 4:31 PM

The Hang Seng index fell 0.79 per cent, or 225.31 points, to 28,226.19.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, extending losses from last week fuelled by fears of a Middle East conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching 0.38 points down to 3,083.41, though the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.44 per cent, or 7.83 points, to 1,768.68.

