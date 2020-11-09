Hong Kong: Stocks surge 1.73% at open after Biden wins US vote

Hong Kong stocks opened with big gains on Monday morning after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidential election at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.73 per cent, or 444.80 points, to 26,157.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.52 per cent, or 17.27 points, to 3,329.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.55 per cent, or 12.50 points, to 2,294.59.

AFP