Hong Kong: Stocks surge for fifth straight gain

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a strong note Friday, marking a fifth straight advance as early profit-taking gave way to optimism over the worldwide easing of lockdown measures and hopes for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.66 per cent, or 404.11 points, to 24,770.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.40 per cent, or 11.55 points, to 2,930.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.22 per cent, or 4.07 points, to 1,856.61.

AFP