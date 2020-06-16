You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks surge on Fed move
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost by a Federal Reserve move to provide cash for firms hit by virus lockdowns.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.39 per cent, or 567.14 points, to 24,344.09.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.44 per cent, or 41.72 points to 2,931.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.77 per cent, or 33.00 points to 1,898.35.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes