Hong Kong: Stocks surge on Fed move

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 4:22 PM

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost by a Federal Reserve move to provide cash for firms hit by virus lockdowns.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.39 per cent, or 567.14 points, to 24,344.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.44 per cent, or 41.72 points to 2,931.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.77 per cent, or 33.00 points to 1,898.35.

AFP

