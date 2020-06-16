Hong Kong: Stocks surge on Fed move

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost by a Federal Reserve move to provide cash for firms hit by virus lockdowns.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost by a Federal Reserve move to provide cash for firms hit by virus lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.39 per cent, or 567.14 points, to 24,344.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.44 per cent, or 41.72 points to 2,931.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.77 per cent, or 33.00 points to 1,898.35.

AFP