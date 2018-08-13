Hong Kong: Stocks tumble at open on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the first few minutes of trade on Monday as investors are spooked by a rout of the Turkish lira that has fuelled concerns about a global contagion.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.44 per cent, or 409.84 points, to 27,956.78.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.94 per cent, or 26.29 points, to 2,769.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dived 1.15 per cent, or 17.39 points, to 1,498.57.

AFP