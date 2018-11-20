Hong Kong: Stocks tumble at open on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, with technology firms again taking a hit after a a US sell-off fuelled by concerns about demand for Apple's iPhone.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.28 per cent, or 337.47 points, to 26,034.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.71 per cent, or 19.22 points, to 2,684.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.90 per cent, or 12.81 points, to 1,404.62.

AFP