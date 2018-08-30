Hong Kong: Stocks turn lower after three-day streak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday as investors cashed in after a healthy three-day run, with another record close on Wall Street and strong US growth data unable to spur further buying.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.89 per cent, or 252.39 points, to close at 28,164.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.14 per cent, or 31.55 points, to 2,737.74 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 1.48 per cent, or 22.11 points, to 1,467.18.

AFP