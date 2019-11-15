You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open after losses

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 9:55 AM

Hong Kong stocks started Friday on a positive note following a week of deep losses as some areas of the city were brought to a standstill by democracy protesters.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng index added 0.81 per cent, or 212.51 points, to 26,536.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.05 per cent, or 1.48 points, to 2,911.35, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.08 per cent, or 1.31 points, to 1,622.82.

