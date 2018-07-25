You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks up in early trading on Wednesday

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 9:58 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose in early trading on Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after strong US corporate earnings sent global stocks higher.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 per cent, or 214.40 points, to 28,876.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.20 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 2,911.45 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.03 per cent, or 0.54 points, to 1,626.38.

