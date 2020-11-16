You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong's exchange unveils proposal to speed up IPO process

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 2:24 PM

rk_HongKongStockExchange_161120.jpg
Hong Kong's stock exchange unveiled a proposal to shorten the time gap between initial public offerings (IPO) pricing and trading to as little as one day, a move that will bring one of the world's busiest listing venues in line with rival bourses.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's stock exchange unveiled a proposal to shorten the time gap between initial public offerings (IPO) pricing and trading to as little as one day, a move that will bring one of the world's busiest listing venues in line with rival bourses.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing on Monday proposed an electronic platform called Fini (Fast Interface for New Issuance) that would allow IPO market participants, advisers and regulators to interact digitally, it said in a statement. The web-based service will shorten the time gap between pricing and trading to as little as one business day from the current average of five days, reducing market risk.

Hong Kong's five-day settlement process has long been a bane for investors, bankers and the city's policy makers. The Asian financial hub remains the only place among major developed global markets where IPO settlements take five days. In addition to exposing investors to market risk over an extended period of time, a longer settlement process ties up pledged capital and drains liquidity from the system, driving up short-term interest rates.

The issue came to the fore during Ant Group's mega listing, before it was abruptly suspended by Chinese regulators during the five-day settlement period. Investors clamouring for shares pushed up demand for the local dollar, forcing authorities to flood the banking system with unprecedented liquidity.

However cutting the settlement time has also faced skepticism from brokers and banks, who can make money by lending to investors during the period. Companies that are listing can also earn income off the pledged cash from retail investors.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The plan will also alter the pre-funding mechanism for IPOs by only collecting the actual share allotment value from each broker, which will ease the "distortive impact" of oversubscribed offers, the bourse said.

The bourse will seek comments on the proposal until Jan 15, 2021, and envisages launching the new system no earlier than the second quarter of 2022.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 02:27 PM
Stocks

Australia: Stock market closes early on 'data issues', NZ at record high

[BENGALURU] Trading on Australia's stock exchange was halted just 20 minutes from the open on Monday due to "market...

Nov 16, 2020 02:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux placed under judicial management

BORRELLI Walsh has been appointed judicial managers (JMs) for Hyflux.

Nov 16, 2020 02:15 PM
Consumer

J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

[LONDON] Johnson & Johnson (J&J) launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose...

Nov 16, 2020 02:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea signs utilities deal with ACWA Power led consortium

[DUBAI] The Red Sea Development Co (TRSDC) said on Monday it has awarded a contract to build and operate renewable...

Nov 16, 2020 02:06 PM
Government & Economy

Australia agrees to A$1.2b settlement over 'robodebt'

[SYDNEY] Australia's federal government on Monday agreed to a A$1.2 billion (S$1.17 billion) settlement in a class...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for