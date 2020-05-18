You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark paves way to include Alibaba

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 6:24 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng Index made rule changes on Monday to allow it to incorporate Chinese internet giants Alibaba, Xiaomi and Meituan Dianping, a move set to shake up the composition of the 50-year-old index.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The Hang Seng Index made rule changes on Monday to allow it to incorporate Chinese internet giants Alibaba, Xiaomi and Meituan Dianping, a move set to shake up the composition of the 50-year-old index.

The benchmark in the Asian financial hub is dominated by financial services institutions and conglomerates such as HSBC and CK Hutchison.

"There is a perception that local indices like Hang Seng aren't necessarily reflective of the opportunity set available out there," said Michael Lai, China equities portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton.

"(Inclusion) would be a reflection of how the Chinese markets, companies have developed."

Companies from Greater China with a secondary listing in Hong Kong and those with two classes of shares carrying different voting rights will be included in the index, starting from August, with a weighting cap of 5 per cent, the index provider said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

Hong Kong's stock exchange started allowing companies to list with two classes of shares in 2018, and also streamlined secondary listings by Chinese companies listed overseas, enabling the three tech companies' entry into the market.

Alibaba, Xiaomi and Meituan - the only companies with dual-class or equivalent structures in Hong Kong - are typically among the top five stocks traded there by value each month.

Adding the three companies could drive passive fund flows of US$3.7 billion into their shares, Morgan Stanley's analysts said in a note before the announcement. The tech trio are also eligible to join the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

Alibaba has a voting structure different from the other two. A small group of current and former senior managers can nominate a majority of its board. But it is likewise treated as a dual-class shares firm by the Hang Seng Indexes Company.

It is also the only one of the three with another listing elsewhere, in New York.

Other companies with dual-class shares, such as US-listed internet company Baidu and online commerce firm JD.Com are planning secondary listings in Hong Kong, Reuters reported this year.

The Hang Seng is tracked by US$20 billion of exchange-listed products globally and US$8 billion of local retirement plans, the index provider said in a consultation paper in January. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks close 0.6% higher

SINGAPORE shares began the week on a positive note, buoyed by encouraging domestic data and as major economies...

May 18, 2020 05:50 PM
Consumer

GSK's long-acting injection beats Truvada in HIV prevention trial

[BENGALURU] GlaxoSmithKline said an injection every other month of its cabotegravir drug was shown to avert an HIV...

May 18, 2020 05:48 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors, say organisers

[SINGAPORE] Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors,...

May 18, 2020 05:30 PM
Government & Economy

Alarm as another German abattoir hit by coronavirus outbreak

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Germany has uncovered another cluster of coronavirus infections at a slaughterhouse, fuelling...

May 18, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.72...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.