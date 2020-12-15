You are here

Hot stock: Shares of NutryFarm continue to rise a day after SGX query

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 4:55 PM
SHARES of NutryFarm International continued to rise on Tuesday amid heavy volume, a day after it was queried by the Singapore Exchange regarding trading activity and unusual price movements in the company's shares.

NutryFarm's shares were trading at 40 Singapore cents, as at 4.30pm on...

