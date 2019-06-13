You are here

Home > Stocks

It's starting to get pricey in Australia's stock market

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 8:49 AM

BP_ASX_130619_40.jpg
A strong rally to start 2019 has Australia's stocks looking expensive, and that could be a bad sign for future gains.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] A strong rally to start 2019 has Australia's stocks looking expensive, and that could be a bad sign for future gains.

The nation's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index has advanced 16 per cent this year, causing valuations to swell. The gauge trades at an estimated price-earnings ratio of 17.1, a level it hasn't hit since September 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

"We just don't think that the current levels are sustainable at all," said Karl Goody, a private wealth adviser at Shaw and Partners in Sydney. Mr Goody said he doesn't see much upside to the "inflated" prices given the high valuations, the absence of analyst upgrades and a lagging economy.

The equity surge Down Under has overtaken New Zealand's rally as the second-best performance among major stock markets in Asia Pacific year-to-date, after China's. The benchmark gauge has eluded the uncertainty surrounding the federal election, an inquiry into financial-industry misconduct and a worst-in-a-generation housing slump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Its key stock gauge eked out a small gain on Thursday, rising 0.1 per cent as of 10.34am in Sydney.

Not everyone thinks Australian stocks are poised to decline. An interest-rate reduction from Australia's central bank, improved sentiment about the housing market and the anticipation of tax cuts could support an upswing in the second half of the year, Citigroup analysts led by Tony Brennan said in a note last week.

And while the S&P/ASX 200 Index has kept hitting fresh highs this year, it's still more than 4 per cent away from reaching a record set almost 12 years ago.

Mr Goody also cautions that lower interest rates aren't always a positive for equity markets, which need long-term, sustainable growth to thrive.

"We shouldn't be running as if we're in a full-blown bull market because we're cutting rates," he said. "It's a sugar hit, but that's really all it is."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, JEP Holdings, Excelpoint

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening