Japan: Nikkei dips as US-China tensions escalate

[TOKYO] Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Friday as escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology firms weighed on investor appetite.

The Nikkei ended the day 0.16 per cent lower at 21,117.22, posting its third consecutive weekly loss.

The broader Topix inched up 0.04 per cent to 1,541.21.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday US complaints against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd might be resolved within the framework of a US-China trade deal, while at the same time calling the Chinese telecommunications giant "very dangerous."

