You are here

Home > Stocks

Japan regulators plan on-site probe of Tokyo exchange

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 11:59 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will conduct an on-site investigation of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and may issue a business improvement order after a system failure caused a full-day trade suspension earlier this month, media reported.

The TSE, operated by Japan Exchange Group, submitted an incident report to the FSA on Friday detailing what went wrong on Oct 1, when trading was halted in the worst-ever outage for the world's third-largest equity market.

The FSA will soon begin the on-site probe, based on which it will decide what administrative actions to take against the bourse, the Nikkei business daily reported.

In response to a question about the media reports, finance minister Taro Aso told reporters he couldn't say anything about an on-site investigation at this stage, and without considering the regulator's examination of the incident report.

At a news conference on Monday, the TSE said it would draw up new rules by next March on how to restart trading following a system failure, and set up a committee to draft the new guidelines.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 11:59 AM
Transport

US CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on airplanes, trains

[WASHINGTON] The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a "strong recommendation" that all...

Oct 20, 2020 11:52 AM
Transport

UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

[LONDON] Passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy from Britain's Heathrow Airport will undergo a one-hour...

Oct 20, 2020 11:46 AM
Transport

Chinese firm BAIC's electric-vehicle unit bets on luxury model for comeback

[SHANGHAI] Beijing Automotive Group Co's electric-car unit hopes to put its recent lacklustre performance behind it...

Oct 20, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

AS Covid-19 prompts manufacturers to rethink their production and supply chains, Singapore can serve as a resilient...

Oct 20, 2020 11:41 AM
Companies & Markets

MLT proposes S$650m equity fundraising to partially fund Asia property acquisitions

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's (MLT) manager on Tuesday proposed an equity fundraising of new units in the trust to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for