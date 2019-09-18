You are here

Home > Stocks

LSE investors awaiting higher offer from Hong Kong

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 12:21 AM

doc775avxj1urrezm1jflz_doc774kyx1e4hs868q4hni.jpg
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange needs to stump up more cash to clinch a takeover of the prized London Stock Exchange Group - but still faces an uphill battle, investors say.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange needs to stump up more cash to clinch a takeover of the prized London Stock Exchange Group - but still faces an uphill battle, investors say.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) last week unveiled a shock cash-and-shares bid which was worth £32 billion (S$54.9 billion) and dependent on the axing of LSEG's proposed purchase of US financial data provider Refinitiv.

However, the owner of the London and Milan stock exchanges has unanimously rejected the bid as too low, arguing it remains committed instead to its takeover of Refinitiv for US$27 billion, while also citing concerns over HKEX ties to the Hong Kong government.

HKEX responded by indicating that it could go hostile, bypassing management and taking its proposal direct to shareholders - but the price is critical.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The London Stock Exchange board of directors have given a very long list of why it is not interested," in the HKEX bid, said Iacopo Dalu, research analyst at LSE minority investor Janus Henderson investment fund.

"One of them is the price," he told AFP.

Another minority shareholder has not ruled out the HKEX takeover but remains similarly unconvinced.

"The market is disappointed with the cash component," said Guy de Blonay, fund manager for the Jupiter Financial Innovation Fund.

"The only answer is to improve the price," he told AFP.

Shares have meanwhile held stubbornly below the bid which stands at more than £83 per share.

In late afternoon deals on Tuesday, LSEG stock fell 0.5 per cent to stand at £73.66 on London's FTSE 100 index, which was 0.4 per cent lower.

"If LSEG investors felt that a new bid was coming the share price would probably be higher," noted CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

The LSEG has insisted that it remains committed instead to its transformational Refinitiv deal.

Refinitiv will help shift LSEG from generating revenue solely from the trading of securities to providing investors information about trading, which will put it in direct competition with data and financial news firm Bloomberg.

"The more I look at this (HKEX) deal and the more I think what is the point," added Mr Hewson.

"HKEX probably needs the deal more than the LSE, and why would LSE shareholders want to give up on the Refinitiv deal which appears to be a decent fit.

"The regulatory hurdles to a successful tie-up are also quite high. For me, this deal seems doomed to fail, given the Chinese appear opposed to it as well."

AFP

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly