You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 5:39 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.03 points to 1,601.35.

Volume was 1.6 billion lots worth RM1.3 billion.

Losers beat gainers 464 to 348.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
5 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AS-.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

May 27, 2019
Garage

Singapore-based startup Trax raising US$100m to value company at US$1.1b, second only to Grab

The Octagon.JPG
May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Three floors at The Octagon up for sale with total S$43m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening