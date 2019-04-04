You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:48 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed slightly higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.86 points to 1,645.07.

Volume was 3.2 billion lots worth RM2.1 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 437 to 397.

