You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 5:49 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.38 points to 1,627.44.

Volume was 3.7 billion lots worth RM2.5 billion.

Losers beat gainers 443 to 406.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Biotech startup RWDC Industries raises US$22m in Series A3 round, aims to eliminate single-use plastics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening