Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 5:55 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15.79 points to 1,753.07.

Volume was 2.6 billion lots worth RM2.2 billion.

Gainers beat losers 594 to 295.

