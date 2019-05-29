You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 5:46 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.10 points to 1,623.67.

Volume was 2.0 billion lots worth RM1.8 billion.

Gainers beat losers 442 to 404.

