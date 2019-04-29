You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 5:49 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.98 point to 1,637.40.

Volume was 2.5 billion lots worth RM1.6 billion.

Losers beat gainers 622 to 256.

