Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:59 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.33 points to 1,635.68.

Volume was 3.6 billion lots worth RM2.5 billion.

Losers beat gainers 464 to 407.

