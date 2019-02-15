You are here

Malaysia: Shares end flat on Friday

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 6:01 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 0.23 point to 1,688.83.

Volume was 3.1 billion lots worth RM2 billion.

Losers beat gainers 475 to 354.

