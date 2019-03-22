You are here

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Friday

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 5:59 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3 points to 1,666.66.

Volume was 2.8 billion lots worth RM2.1 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 470 to 377.

