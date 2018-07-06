You are here

Malaysia: Shares end lower on Friday

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 6:04 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 26.79 points to 1,663.86.

Volume was 2.02 billion lots worth RM2 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 539 to 286.

